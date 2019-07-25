A controversial film promoting the pro-life movement is coming to Penticton’s Landmark Cinemas 7 this weekend.
Keremeos resident and community church member Ferdi Louw said he’s sponsoring four private showings of the movie, “Unplanned,” in order to raise awareness and “educate” the public.
“I wanted to see the movie, I’ve heard a lot about it,” he said. “I’m working with quite a few churches in the (South Okanagan), all of whom said they would like to see it coming.”
A Landmark Cinemas spokesperson would not confirm the movie is playing in Penticton for privacy reasons.
Louw said he doesn’t believe there will be any protests in the community, despite multiple shows in Kelowna and Salmon Arm having been cancelled.
“I think the protestors have all quite been sorted out,” he said. “There were some protests in some places, but I don’t expect any here.”
Louw, who said he was told by Landmark Cinemas the decision to cancel the show was for “financial reasons,” has received an outpouring of support from the church community.
“I would like to see that the truth comes out, the truth can’t be censored,” he said. “My recommendation for people … just listening to one side of the story, you don’t have a good answer. So listen to both sides of the story.”
From what he’s heard about the movie, Louw said, is that it’s shown in a “very positive light.”
“There’s lots of love, forgiveness, Christ … that’s why I think it’s good for the community,” he said.
There will be two shows at 10 a.m. and two at 10:15 a.m. on July 27. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.canadahelps.org/en/charities/keremeos-community-church/events/unplanned-in-penticton/ or at the theatre door.
“Unplanned” is said to be a true story following Planned Parenthood’s past director Abby Johnson who becomes an anti-abortion activist after her experience working in the clinic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.