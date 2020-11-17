The backbone of Penticton’s new lake-to-lake cycling route was confirmed Tuesday by city council.
Local politicians voted 5-1 in favour of the proposed eight-kilometre route, which was the subject of a separate public hearing Monday night, and would consist of four segments along South Main, Atkinson, Fairview and Martin streets.
The most controversial segment is the downtown portion through Martin Street, where it would undo a significant portion of a million-dollar revitalization project undertaken in 2014, run straight through Time Winery’s patio, eliminate parking for other businesses and perhaps change how residents of a seniors’ residence get into their homes.
City manager Donny van Dyk told council that confirmation of the route through an Official Community Plan amendment is simply “the end of the beginning,” with final details and costs to be hammered out during the detailed design process.
“I’m not saying everyone will always be happy, but I think if council gives us the mandate on the roads, staff will do our best to find solutions,” said van Dyk.
Coun. Campbell Watt suggested opponents can take comfort in knowing there is some flexibility baked into the plan.
“I think it’s important for me to know there’s an ability and an avenue to work with people who have legitimate concerns moving forward,” said Watt.
Coun. Katie Robinson said the project is “rare opportunity” through which council “can provide something for our residents that goes all the way from children to seniors.”
I really hope people will give this a chance and get on board… and take that leap of faith because I have no doubt in my mind after travelling the world that this is what we need in Penticton,” she added later.
The opposing votes was registered by Coun. Judy Sentes. (Coun. Jake Kimberley was absent while he recovers from a major stroke.)
Sentes expressed reservations about approving the route now and dealing with complaints later.
“I don’t feel a comfort going forward with a plan where we don’t know how these things will be resolved – if they can be resolved,” said Sentes.
The cost to complete the route is estimated by city staff at $8 million, but includes a $2-million contingency.
Dozens of people registered to speak Monday night at a separate public hearing, which was staged at the Penticton and Trade Convention Centre
Most of the speakers – who either attended in person or via the Zoom videoconferencing service – were in favour of the route, including former city councillor Max Picton, who also serves as vice-president of the Penticton and Area Cycling Association.
Picton pointed out the OCP prioritizes active transportation, such as cycling, and having a shovel-ready project will help attract funding from senior levels of government.
He also noted the estimated cost isn’t far off the $5.3-million price attached to the city’s plan to demolish the Shielings Motel and use the space to realign Galt Avenue and carry out other traffic improvements in that area.
“It’s comparable in cost to a lake-to-lake cycling route for the whole community, and I think that says a lot,” added Picton.
Meanwhile, the head of the Downtown Penticton Association told council her group remains opposed to the proposed routing on Martin Street.
“The DPA is completely 100% behind our members on Martin Street with their petition and concerns and opposition to the Martin Street segment,” said executive director Lynn Allin.
She was, however, encouraged by the potential for route changes, “which I would like to take back to our members to have a discussion about.”
As proposed, the path would begin at Okanagan and follow Martin Street to Scott Avenue. Bikes would be given a separate, two-way track on the west side of the street, eliminating the parking spaces there now. Parking would be retained on the east side of the street.
The second section would see the two-way cycle track switch over onto Fairview Road to Duncan Avenue.
In the third section, riders would jump onto an existing multi-use path north of Duncan Avenue to get onto Atkinson Street, where they would have separated bike lanes all the way to Kinney Avenue.
For the final leg, cyclists would connect to South Main Street, where existing bike lanes would be separated from cars all the way to Skaha Lake.