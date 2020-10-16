If this year’s awards are any indication, the spirit of Oliver is alive and well.
The mayor this week in a small, socially distanced ceremony at town hall handed out the 15th annual Spirit of Oliver Awards in four categories. Winners were selected from nominations put forward by community members.
"These individuals and organizations are committed to their communities and make positive impacts on their neighbor's lives,” said Mayor Martin Johansen.
“This is why the Town of Oliver, and Oliver Parks & Recreation, are proud to recognize the contributions of the winners and the many who were nominated.”
In the outstanding youth category, Enola Mills was the recipient.
Mills has been involved with the Oliver Ambassador Program for the past few years both as a candidate and as an ambassador. She has volunteered at many events for local non-profit groups, Oliver Parks and Recreation and the Town of Oliver events.
Mills is also a member of the Big Horn Air Cadet Squadron, babysits for many local families and started the group 100 Kids Who Care, an off-shoot of 100 Women who Care.
Chris Yerburgh won the award for outstanding adult.
A long-time resident of Oliver, Yerburgh is a tireless volunteer and has a deep devotion to the community.
A bingo caller at the Oliver Senior Centre and an active parishioner and warden for the parish for St. Edward the Confessor Church, Yerburgh was one of the founding members and for 26 years a volunteer of the Oliver Crime Watch.
Every Wednesday he works with the cadets of 232 Big Horn Air Squadron and has performed various duties throughout the many untold years, acting now as the assistant supply officer.
For over 30 years as a Legion member, Yerburgh has held almost every executive position possible. He patiently answers questions from students about his numerous medals and the history behind them and teaching them the meaning of the poppy. His work with the Legion has helped raise thousands of dollars for charitable work in and outside of the community.
Speaking of Oliver Citizens Crime Watch, it took home the award for community groups.
This year alone, the organization has done 54 two-person patrols that covered a total of 6,500 kilometres and required 1,051 volunteer hours.
Crime Watch also volunteers for many events, such as Pickers Appreciation Day, Veteran’s Candle Light Vigil, yard sales, parades and the Cubs’ junk box races, just to name a few.
Finally, in the community builder category, Benita Baerg was picked to take home the award.
She volunteered specifically for the Oliver Small Wheels Playground project for over two years and this extraordinary personal commitment to a single project was integral to its successful completion in December 2019.
Baerg organized and executed numerous fundraising initiatives, such as a Youth Movie Night, Silent Auction and Winter Warm Up amongst others. She also created a video to submit to the Small Wheels Playground project.
All in all, Baerg volunteered hundreds of hours to this project and over $120,000 was raised as a direct result of those efforts. Her commitment, perseverance and skills were essential to the success of the project and the newly upgraded Small Wheels Playground is a legacy for the community that will have a positive impact on life in Oliver for decades to come.