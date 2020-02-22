There has been constant criticism from all sides towards the prime minister and B.C.’s premier on the handling of the rail blockades.
While their work on this file has been far from stellar, I don’t believe the federal Conservatives or BC Liberals would have handled it any better.
It’s a delicate issue. There’s no easy solution. The last thing Canadians want, I believe, is another Oka or Ipperwash.
- - -
I was channel surfing the other night and stumbled across “Grease” with John Travolta and Oliva Newton John. Is it just me or is everyone in the cast at least five years too old for high school? Rizzo, my gosh, looks like she’s eligible to apply for Canada Pension.
- - -
Amid all of the bad press the Okanagan Skaha School District has brought on itself, I must praise trustees for finding Anne Cooper, who is assisting in their search for a new superintendent. I’ve touched base with Anne, the retired superintendent turned consultant and I’m incredibly impressed. She’s well worth the dollars they are paying her.
- - -
Speaking of SD67, if you can’t make it out to Monday night’s meeting, The Herald will attempt to live stream it on Facebook, provided we don’t experience any technical issues. We should be OK. The school board office, as I understand, has a lot of new computers.
- - -
Why are they remaking “Fantasy Island?” I hear it’s beyond lame. They did a TV reboot in the ‘90s with Malcolm McDowell, which had some cool ideas and stressed the supernatural element that the original only hinted at. But, sorry, it’s not “Fantasy Island” without Ricardo Montalbán, Hervé Villechaize and really lame guest stars.
- - -
Billie Eilish has co-written and will perform the theme song for the new Bond movie, due out this summer. You can now find it on the internet.
Here’s a little bit of Bond Theme Song Trivia you might not now.
“All Time High” from “Octopussy” (1983) was originally intended for Laura Branigan (RIP, loved her!). Unfortunately, it sucked being the “Gloria” singer because one of the Bond producer’s wives was a huge fan of Rita Coolidge’s voice and she — not Laura — got the gig.
You can’t keep a great singer down for long. Branigan roared back less than a year ago with her spooky, techno-funk hit song, “Self Control.”
- - -
If there’s a greater TV theme song for a sitcom than “The Jeffersons” (complete with George strutting into his new apartment), I can’t think of it.
James Miller is valley editor for Okanagan Newspaper Group.