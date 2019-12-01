'Tis the season for Kelowna Daily Courier and Penticton Herald readers to once again shine with the annual Be An Angel campaigns.
This year, from Dec. 1-13, the Christmas fundraiser aims to collect $100,000 in Kelowna and $40,000 in Penticton for families in need.
Kelowna donations go to the Central Okanagan Food Bank and Penticton donations to Valley First Feed the Valley, which supports the Salvation Army Food Bank.
"The compassion and generosity of our readers is amazing," said Penticton Herald publisher Shannon Huggard.
"Every year the number of families and individuals in need of a helping hand seems greater than ever. These people are members of our community and raising money through the Be An Angel campaign is one way we can provide them with some of the necessities of life many of us take for granted."
This will be the 24th annual Be An Angel in Kelowna.
Over the past 23 years, the campaign has raised $1.25 million in Kelowna for families in need.
In Kelowna, philanthropist Tom Budd has been an important supporter for years.
Once again this year, Budd will donate 25 cents for every dollar that comes in in Kelowna. In 2018, $95,108 was raised.
In Penticton, the 12th annual Be An Angel campaign is getting underway. Over the past 11 years, it has helped raise more than $300,000 for families in need. In 2018, $39,660 was raised.
With the campaigns' launch on Monday, donations from readers, business and community groups will start to be collected.
Anyone can donate in person at the Kelowna Daily Courier's office at 550 Doyle Ave. or the Penticton Herald at 186 Nanaimo Ave. W.
Donations will also be accepted online at KelownaDailyCourier.ca and PentictonHerald.ca.
Both newspapers will be featuring regular stories on how the Central Okanagan Community Food Bank, Valley First Feed the Valley and Salvation Army Food Bank benefit people in need.
Some beneficiaries will also be sharing their stories.
People, businesses and service clubs who donate will have their names published in the newspaper, or they may remain anonymous, if they prefer.
You can donate in memory of a love one.
Challenges can also be issued with businesses urging other businesses or unions challenging other unions to match or exceed their donations.
