Tammie Watson, left, is interim executive director of the Central Okanagan Community Food Bank. She is joined for the Be An Angel campaign kick-off by Kelowna Daily Courier general manager Stephanie Goodban, back row, Daily Courier director of advertising Brent Markus and philanthropist Tom Budd, who will donate 25 cents for every dollar donated in Kelowna. Seated in front is Adam Barker, the food bank's new director of operations.