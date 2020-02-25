When a group of four-wheel-drive enthusiasts got stuck, they called for help.
When the help got stuck, they called Central Okanagan Search and Rescue.
About 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Search and Rescue dispatched a team in its tracked UTV to bring four people and their dog back to safety.
They had gotten stuck on the Kettle Valley Railway near Lebanon Lake while trying to get to Chute Lake.
“The problem with the KVR this time of year is it’s a very rutted ice road,” says search manager Brian Stainsby. “Unless you got chains, it kicks your vehicle around and if you get into the snow, it’s hard to get out. We’ve seen this scenario many times over the years.”
The rescue was COSAR’s third in a week-and-a-half.
On Tuesday, search crews rescued a 14-year-old snowmobiler in Greystokes Provincial Park after he became separated from his family and spent the night outside.
A week earlier, COSAR found a missing 60-year-old sledder who spent the night in the same area.