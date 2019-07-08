Have you captured some of our province’s remarkable wildlife in a photo? The BC SPCA is calling for amateur photographers to submit to its 11th annual Wildlife-In-Focus photography contest, open until Aug. 31.
Prizes will be awarded for the top three photos, determined by judges, in the categories Wild Settings and Backyard Habitats. The top 52 photos will be featured on a deck of playing cards, which are a popular fundraiser for the SPCA’s Wild Animal Rehabilitation Centre (Wild ARC), which cares for thousands of orphaned and injured wild animals.
Further funds are raised via the donate-to-vote People’s Choice Award, and by photographers who can boost their submission by 10 votes in making a $20 donation. Last year, the contest raised $17,586 for food, veterinary care, blankets and other supplies for Wild ARC.
Entries must be taken within B.C. and submitted digitally. Wildlife includes free-living birds, mammals, amphibians, reptiles, fish and insects, but not exotic, feral or domestic animals. More information and past winning images can be found at spca.bc.ca/wildlife-in-focus.
