Mounties say a woman they rescued Wednesday near a Penticton motel was being held against her will.
“The information received alleged a female victim was being held against her will by her boyfriend. The pair was believed to be travelling from Alberta to Penticton,” RCMP spokesman Const. James Grandy said in a press release.
Officers eventually located the pair near a motel on Skaha Lake Road.
Ian James MacDonald, 41, has since been charged with forcible confinement, assault, uttering threats and breach of probation order.