There's a new attitude at the Okanagan Skaha School District's board table and I like it.
At Monday night's public meeting, there seemed to be a renewed energy and positive vibe in the room. You felt it — positivity, warmth, sincerity. Trustees needed to address the "elephant in the room" — a financial scandal — and yet they seemed the most open and transparent that they've been in years.
What's new?
The recent appointment of Todd Manuel to superintendent certainly helped. Although he remains in his present capacity as the assistant, he's basically been in charge since Wendy Hyer left on medical leave on Feb. 25.
A detailed report from an outside consultant was presented to trustees and an audience of about 50 keenly interested people.
There was no smoking gun, as troubles were pinned on last year’s deficit and declining enrolment. The only real mystery seems to be how $300,000 from the provincial government ended up in an account for local high schools to buy mini-buses.
Provincial revenue is not supposed to end up in a local trust account, so trustees have ordered an investigation. The outcome will determine if that $300,000 can be clawed back to shore up the 2019-20 budget.
The report also notes that communication with partner groups and the public was terrible. I blame this on arrogance from senior management. Apparently a slash in school supply budgets was none of our damned business. They can do what they want and how they want because they're important.
Teachers' union president Kevin Epp was again on hand, doing his best Atticus Finch impersonation, thanking trustees for addressing this issue. He also posed some delicate questions.
But, as another audience member pointed out, it was the four new trustees who deserve the credit for saving the day.
Chairman James Palanio, along with rookie trustees Tracy Van Raes, Dave Stathers and Kathy Pierre, led the charge. They knew something smelled and they put their political careers on the line. Stathers even offered his own personal apology to the community for what had happened.
The veteran trustees — Linda Van Alphen, Shelley Clarke and Barb Sheppard — with a combined 45 years of experience, seemed to have their heads buried in the sand. Perhaps they've been there too long and need to either retire or seek a different office. It's apparent their relationship with senior staff is too close.
Staff works for the trustees — it's not the other way around. Boards across B.C. are now learning this. How many of us have a boss who lets us do whatever we want?
Van Alphen and Clarke were both on the board in 2009 when trustees approved a budget which included a $52,000 fee for retired superintendent Gary Doi to facilitate a three-day workshop.
Soon after The Herald broke the story, then-chair Larry Little said there was no verbal agreement in place with Doi. But, a $52,000 purchase order appeared with an electronic signature by trustee Connie Denesiuk, who wasn't an official signing agent of the board at the time.
Again, who brought this all to the forefront? Two new trustees — Tom Siddon and David Perry (although they were certainly not new to politics.)
Van Alphen went off on a tearful diatribe about people's reputations being harmed. Van Alphen traditionally campaigns on how her "experience" is an asset to the board. Yet, during the present crisis, she hasn't been a leader. She missed Monday's meeting due to holidays (which is allowed), but she traditionally phones in to meetings whenever she's away.
It's unfortunate because she would have benefitted from seeing how this board is turning the page and moving in a positive direction.
Sheppard voted for the financial adviser on Feb. 24, but scowls the entire time whenever I get up and ask uncomfortable questions.
Clarke admitted under questioning that the financial review was a good idea and if presented to her today, she would vote differently. She and Van Alpen were in opposition on Feb. 24, now stating her reason was the price tag involved.
Back to this week's report. I don't buy the explanation offered by senior management that enrollment dropped far more than they had anticipated, hence the financial shortfall. It was blamed on construction jobs shutting down at the Penticton Regional Hospital.
More realistically, staff didn't crunch the numbers properly. To do this accurately, they need to contact each school, study numbers and explore all trends in the community. It's a challenge and a time-consuming process.
Bonnie Roller Routley, the former secretary-treasurer, did it well as did Ron Shongrunden and Frank Regehr before her. As Epp correctly pointed out on Feb. 24, this is the most inaccurate projections made during his many years on the local scene.
Sadly, this contentious term will become more challenging for school board trustees everywhere as they deal with the coronavirus pandemic. Absenteeism, the possibility of shutting down schools, illness and death — we don't envy their position.
James Miller is valley editor for Okanagan Newspaper Group.