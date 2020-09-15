Twelve trees that have become a nuisance to their neighbours in Summerland were granted a stay of execution Monday by council.
Residents of La Vista Country Estates at 9800 Turner St. asked through their strata council for permission to remove the London plane trees, which were planted on public property by the developer about 25 years ago. The trunks have now grown so large they’re just a few centimetres in some place from a stucco-clad fence surrounding the housing development.
More concerning, roots from the trees, which are prized for their fast growth and ability to tolerate air pollution in urban spaces, are cracking the fence, the sidewalk and invading some residents’ yards “to the extent it is very difficult to mow the grass back there,” strata president Michael Dyson told council.
To nip the problem in the bud, the strata council proposed removing the trees and replacing them with different varieties at its own expense, but that suggestion that was shot down by district staff.
Public works manager Kris Johnson told council the trees are healthy and don’t currently pose a risk to public safety, so “past practice” suggests they be left alone.
“The district’s stance based on our previous decisions from previous councils would be not to support the removal and replacement, but to look at how these risk and issues can be mitigated,” said Johnson.
“That being said, the trees will continue to grow and at some point in the future they may pose a risk to our infrastructure, they may become unhealthy and pose a risk to public safety,” continued Johnson, so the Turner Street residents’ offer to absorb the cost of replacing them now is “something that council should consider”
Council did consider the offer, but ultimately turned it down by a 5-2 vote, with Couns. Richard Barkwill and Doug Patan opposed.
“I don’t want to see the removal of 12 healthy trees,” said Mayor Toni Boot.
“They’ve grown there for 25 years. They’re substantial and you can’t replace a 25-year-old tree with another 25-year-old tree. It just can’t be done.”
Barkwill suggested colleagues put themselves in the shoes of La Vista residents.
“If it was on your property and bordering your yard and it was such a nuisance that you’d be willing to take the tree out and replace it and pay for a horticulturalist and professionals to do all that work, you’ve got to know it must be pretty annoying to them,” said Barkwill.
“You have to consider: What if it was your yard?”