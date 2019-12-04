The Herald thanks the following individuals for their contributions to our 12th annual Be an Angel campaign:

Anonymous: $100

Anonymous: $1,000

Anonymous: $100

Anonymous: $80

Anonymous: $1,000

Anonymous: $200

Anonymous: $100

Barbara McKay: $100

Ben Bordignon: $100

Bill & Doreen Bobbitt: $100

Denise Mend on behalf of Dale Charles Physio & Sports Clinic: $100

Ken & Linda Harcott: $100

Mingo & Scooter: $1,000

Patricia Skinner       : $50

Shelly Cross: $100

South Timmy's 5am Coffee Group: $200

Tom McLaren: $100

Day Total: $4,530

Total to Date: $10,750