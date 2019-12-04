The Herald thanks the following individuals for their contributions to our 12th annual Be an Angel campaign:
Anonymous: $100
Anonymous: $1,000
Anonymous: $100
Anonymous: $80
Anonymous: $1,000
Anonymous: $200
Anonymous: $100
Barbara McKay: $100
Ben Bordignon: $100
Bill & Doreen Bobbitt: $100
Denise Mend on behalf of Dale Charles Physio & Sports Clinic: $100
Ken & Linda Harcott: $100
Mingo & Scooter: $1,000
Patricia Skinner : $50
Shelly Cross: $100
South Timmy's 5am Coffee Group: $200
Tom McLaren: $100
Day Total: $4,530
Total to Date: $10,750
