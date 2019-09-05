Get ready to boogey all weekend long at the 23rd annual Pentastic Hot Jazz and Music Festival.
Festival-goers will be treated to top artists from across North America during what used to be a quiet weekend in Penticton.
“Twenty-three years ago, the last person out of town on Labour Day shut the lights off,” said president and co-founder Michael Campbell. “My wife and I were looking for a way to extend the high season for tourism. So we thought, blues or jazz?”
Campbell said the festival features an array of music, and over the years has seen significant growth in ticket sales.
“We started rather small, probably 700 or 800 people,” he said. “Now we’re at 3,000. We’re not all jazz, we have some rockabilly … we bring in bands from all over.”
He said one of the biggest compliments is having people fly from New Orleans to attend the festival.
“We have fans that come from Florida, the Netherlands, from Scotland, all over the United States. It packs a good, wide variety of people,” said Campbell.
And the reception he’s received from those fans, he said, has always been positive with promises of returning the next year.
This year’s lineup features bands such as Dave Bennett & The Memphis Speed Kings, Gator Nation, Tom Rigby & Flambeau and many others.
“Almost all of them are returning favourites,” noted Campbell.
The festival kicks off tomorrow with shows in four separate locations, all of which have been named after popular New Orleans spots: the Elks Hall becomes “Cotton Club;” the Trade and Convention Centre transforms with two areas called “Bourbon Street” and “French Quarter;” the SS Sicamous converts into “Speakeasy;” and Orchard House will be “Beale Street.”
Every band will rotate and play at each location so listeners don’t miss out on their favourites.
“If you come to one venue and just stay there, the band will come to you. You don’t have to go to the band,” explained Campbell.
The Pentastic Hot Jazz and Music Festival finishes Sunday, with closing ceremonies at 3 p.m. For a full schedule of events, visit pentasticjazz.com. Tickets can be purchased at the registration table at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.
