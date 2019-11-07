Kiara Louw, a multi-talented and compassionate Grade 12 student at Penticton Secondary School, is the Rotary Club of Penticton's "Student of the Month" for November.
Louw is the second of three children in a tightly-knit family that immigrated from South Africa in 2000. Well-schooled at home in life skills promoting self-fulfillment and civic duty, she has harnessed her curiosity-driven intellect, grit and boundless energy to excel in the performing arts, sports and academics.
Louw’s passion for singing is baked in her DNA. One of her earliest memories is standing before the fireplace and singing O Canada to her “Oumi”. Heeding her grandma’s sound advice, her parents enrolled her in classical vocal training in the Tracy Fehr voice studio at age 9. Her exceptional talent and dedication have enabled her to perform classical and musical-theatre pieces at studio recitals, community concerts and the Kiwanis Festival (regional and provincial), as well as in Soundstage Productions.
Louw believes “classical voice builds your vocal cords into a strong instrument, laying a firm foundation to move seamlessly into other genres.” This she has done, joining the Naramata Community Choir this fall, and “is having a blast singing with so many nice, welcoming people.”
Louw has received several regional Kiwanis Music Festival scholarships, including the prestigious Shining Star Musical Theatre Scholarship this past May in Kelowna. This award enabled her to attend the Vancouver Art Club’s musical theatre intensive, a rigorous three-week summer workshop in singing, acting and dancing. In her words: “It rocked my world. I had never received professional training in musical theatre.”
“Kiara has a beautifully rich and extremely wide-ranging mezzo-soprano voice," vocal instructor Tracy Fehr said. "She treats others with respect and kindness, encourages other competitors and is a perfect role model for my younger singers.”
Louw’s pursuit of excellence extends to the pool. Last year, she was a team captain of the KISU Swim Club and a member of the Pen-Hi girls aquatics team that continued their reign as provincial champions for the third consecutive year. Having trained rigorously in the KISU Swim Academy to reach their goal, Louw celebrated their victory by arranging for customized rugby-style shirts for team members.
Louw joined KISU at age 6. Head coach Tina Hoeben said, “Kiara has always been a strong swimmer and dedicated student. Last season, she was a well-respected team captain who led by example. I have also been impressed with her strive for perfection in diverse fields, while still keeping a well-balanced life.”
Louw excels scholastically, maintaining an A average since Grade 9.In Grade 11, she had a 91.5% average while carrying a heavy course load including physics, chemistry, calculus and English.
Louw singled out last year’s junior woodshop as her “most frustrating and yet endearing class.”
She designed and built an intricate 10-box, maple bookshelf. Given her inexperience and short timeframe, the completion of this ambitious project tested her ability to work under pressure to the limit. By doing so, she learned to believe in herself and to know deep down there is no mountain she cannot climb. She enjoys working with her hands and the woodwork class and pottery club have become creative outlets for her.
“Kiara is creative, goal-oriented and self-confident and thrives on overcoming any seemingly insurmountable obstacles in her path," woodworking teacher Kevin Bond said.
Two trips to Ottawa to participate in Encounters with Canada and National Student Commonwealth forums, and Global Awareness Club membership, have fueled her interest in international relations. Louw served for a week at Casa De Luz Mexico in 2014 and returned to Mexico in 2016 with Live Different. More recently, she spent two weeks in the summer of 2018 in Zambia with the Seeds of Hope Children’s Ministry, serving at their Grace Academy orphanage.
Passionate about leadership, she also spent the last three summers counselling at Gardom Lake Bible Camp in Enderby. Last month, she spoke at the Okanagan Innovate Ed Conference held at Pen-Hi, advocating the power of putting students in charge of their learning. Lastly, she volunteered to plan this year’s Remembrance Day ceremony at Pen-Hi because she “holds great reverence for the past and values the importance of reflection.”
Upon graduation, Louw plans to enter university, possibly in California, to pursue studies in either medicine or engineering with a minor in voice.
