Michael Whitney still remembers the day he made the decision to take a leap of faith, leave a career in health care and return to school.
“I probably knew halfway through my career that I wanted to do something else,” he said. “I’ve been creative all my life, have always had a shop and did woodworking with my grandfather when he was alive.
“I just knew one day I wanted to have my own shop.”
With a passion for music and a love for playing the guitar, Whitney was struck with an idea after watching a show at the Dream Café in Penticton when the musicians on stage pulled out cigar box guitars and began to play.
“It just kind of lit a fire in me,” recalled Whitney. “I knew I wanted to try my hand at (building) something like that.”
In his spare time, Whitney built five of the guitars.
“That was kind of just it, I knew what I wanted to do,” he recalled.
As a Canadian Armed Forces veteran, Whitney reached out to Veterans Affairs to begin researching his options, and ultimately decided he would attend school on Vancouver Island to complete a one-year master’s program at the Summit School of Guitar Building.
“I remember that day very well, it sort of just opened up a floodgate,” said Whitney.
He finished the program in December 2019, and immediately launched his business out of the workshop in his home, building custom guitars and also helping with repairs.
And with a variety of guitars built under his skillset and available for purchase, Whitney’s favourite to this day remains the Gypsy Jazz guitar.
It typically takes a month to build one guitar, each made from a variety of as much B.C. lumber possible.
But he’s keeping his options open for the future, adding he’s received interest in making other instruments.
“I don’t want to limit myself, I think diversity is key in this industry,” said Whitney.
But for now, Whitney has devoted himself to creating, repairing and teaching how to build guitars – even electric guitars – and offering weekly or monthly classes in his workshop, known as the Whitney School of Guitar Building.
He’s even offering the same one-year master’s program he’s completed, as well as classes for veterans.
Visit whitneyguitars.com for more information, or check out Whitney Guitars on Facebook and Instagram.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.