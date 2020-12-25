A note to our print subscribers:
The Herald will not publish a print edition on Dec. 25 or Dec. 26 due to the statutory holidays.
This will be a welcome rest for our staff and carriers.
Additionally, The Herald will not publish a print edition on Friday, Jan. 1 or Saturday, Jan. 2.
The next print edition will hit your doorstep on Tuesday. We beefed up our Thursday, Dec. 24 print edition with extra puzzles, a colouring page, movie reviews plus valley-wide news.
Breaking local news as well as current national and international stories will be posted on our website at: pentictonherald.ca
Consistent printing will resume in the New Year.
The Herald thanks all of our customers for their incredible dedication. We wish all of you the very best this festive season.
-James Miller, Managing Editor