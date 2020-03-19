Starting Apr. 1, Air Canada will no longer be flying the Vancouver - Penticton route.
The airline made the announcement Thursday that it will be reducing its domestic network from 62 airports down to 40 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our immediate focus is on ensuring the safety and well-being of our employees, customers and communities,” said chief executive and president Calin Rovinescu in a press release.
“At the same time, we are exploring with the Government of Canada possibilities to maintain essential operations to enable as many Canadians as possible to return to Canada, and to support other vital transport needs, including the shipment of goods and cargo during the crisis as required in any state of emergency.”
The route is expected to resume as of Apr. 30.
The Kelowna - Edmonton route and Kelowna - Toronto routes have also been suspended, starting Mar. 23, but returning Apr. 30.
Air Canada further stated any passengers whose flights have been cancelled will be contacted by the airline, and are not required to contact the company.
"Customers seeking to contact Air Canada are advised that contact centre wait times are elevated," it continues, "so the airline has put in place a number of self-service tools to enable customers to manage their travel online. For more information please consult our COVID-19 webpage at www.aircanada.com."
Customers will also receive a full credit, which will be valid for 24 months.
WestJest said no official announcement has been made yet as to whether or not it will be suspending any of its Penticton flights.
The Herald has reached out to Penticton mayor John Vassilaki for comment.
More to come ...