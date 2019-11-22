Downtown Penticton came alive, Friday, with an official light-up of the giant tree in Nanaimo Square. Doing the honours were Santa and Mrs. Claus along with city council members, from left, Frank Regehr , Julius Bloomfield, John Vassilaki, Katie Robinson and Judy Sentes. In addition to the light-up there was free family entertainment, choirs, games and the stores extended their hours for the event.
