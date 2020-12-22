It may not be Christmas just yet, but an amazing gift has arrived at Wiltse School. “The Apollo”, a two-story, climbing, spinning playground will be a unique addition to play equipment for the school and wider community.
“It’s so cool”, said Wiltse Grade Four student Maxwell Hodges, “It’s like a spaceship had a 4-meter-high baby with a merry-go-round and then someone turned it into a spiderweb”.
Wiltse principal Travis Bond said they are working alongside the school district with an aim to install the piece early in 2021. ”The staff and students of Wiltse Elementary have always appreciated the support that we receive from PAC, parents and the local community. This is truly an example of coming together to achieve a common goal. Hundreds of current and future students will enjoy this new play structure.”
The project was taken on by Wiltse’s Parent Advisory Committee (PAC) who have raised over $40,000 to purchase the equipment and put towards installation costs. The parent group has worked hard selling everything from hot dogs to potted plants. Last year they held an inaugural “playground-a-thon” where they invited the community to forgo buying oversized t-shirts, skipping rope, and baking cupcakes and simply pop by on their ‘marathon’ day with a cheque. The event raised over $8000.
“There has been such generosity from our parent community and Wiltse’s entire neighbourhood”, said Tina Lee, Chair of Wiltse’s Playground Committee, “We’re so close to our fundraising goal. We have about $5000 to go to cover installation costs and then we’re ready to get the Apollo in the ground.”
The playground installation has been buoyed by a generous in-kind contribution from Wendy and Wade Wagstaff of Grizzly Excavating who have stepped-up to cover considerable excavation and trucking costs associated with the playground installation.
Wiltse PAC is making one last appeal for contributions before the new year hoping that any local businesses or individuals may want to take advantage of charitable tax credits available to playground donors. Contributions can be made by contacting Wiltse PAC at wiltseschooplac@gmail.com or online at https://www.gofundme.com/wiltse-elementary-playground-expansion.