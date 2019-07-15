Penticton has made it onto one of the most notorious lists in B.C.
The city is now among the 15 communities in the province with the most illicit-drug-related deaths, according to the latest release from the B.C. Coroners Service.
Penticton checked in at No. 15 with eight such deaths through the first five months of 2019.
Kelowna recorded 15 illicit-drug-related deaths during the same period, while Vernon saw nine.
Penticton, which is on the top-15 list for the first time, is now on pace to top the 15 illicit-drug-related deaths it recorded in 2018, which itself was up from 10 in 2017. There were just six illicit-drug-related deaths recorded in the city between 2012 and 2016.
While the opioid epidemic seems to be getting worse here, the BC Coroners Service is cautiously optimistic about the province-wide battle.
It found illicit-drug-related deaths were down by 30% to 462 in the first five months of 2019 versus the same period in 2018.
Three-quarters of the victims were men, while nearly one-third were between the ages of 30 and 39.
Fentanyl was detected in 83% of this year’s deaths, compared to just 4% in all of 2012.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.