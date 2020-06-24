Bad drivers are a regular job hazard for Okanagan Falls Elementary School crossing guard Rose Mah, but even after 31 years on the street, there is one speedy motorist who still stands out in her mind.
Mah was just weeks into her new gig in 1989, when a local RCMP officer who was helping train her decided to park a short distance away to watch Mah in action.
“There was one particular vehicle that would speed through here like – pardon the expression – a bat out of hell,” Mah recalled during an interview at the corner of Highway 97 and 10th Avenue.
As luck would have it, the driver had his foot to the floor when he passed Mah’s crosswalk that day and didn’t see the Mountie until it was too late.
“Next time when he comes, he’s slower than Heinz ketchup,” Mah said with a laugh.
Thursday is her final day before retirement, which will bring to an end a career that has seen her look out for thousands of Okanagan Falls kids – including the grandchildren of some of the students she guided way back in the beginning.
“They started out a little early,” Mah added.
Having served as a crossing guard when she herself was a Grade 7 student in Vancouver, Mah jumped at the chance when the job came open the same year her daughter entered kindergarten at Okanagan Falls Elementary.
She works two hours a day – 7:30-8:30 a.m. and 2:30-3:30 p.m. – but likes to get to the crosswalk about 10 minutes early just to get a feel for traffic and look for any dangers.
Once the kids start coming, Mah, who also does recess and lunchtime supervision at the school, takes charge of the intersection with her handheld stop sign.
“After a while, you learn how to read lips and you’re almost able to think what the driver is doing,” she said.
Mah even knows which students get picked up and by whom, and is not shy to call the school if she sees a child in an unfamiliar vehicle.
But after 31 years of crossings, her feet are starting to hurt and the traffic is becoming too fast for her liking. Once finished helping train her replacement in September, she will probably spend more time training her “four-legged daughter,” a 75-pound puppy whose Cantonese name translates to “little ghost” in English.
“I should have named her tank,” said Mah.
What she’ll miss most about being a crossing guard is the gratitude shown by her little charges.
“It makes you feel good. And when they say ‘thank you’ or ‘have a good day,’ it really brightens up my day,” said Mah.
The principal of Okanagan Falls Elementary is hoping to really brighten things up for Mah on Thursday by inviting past students and community members to drive by and wave hello.
“People have responded from all over the place who used to live here,” said Karen Sinclair. “So many people of every age know her.”
Sinclair described Mah as reliable – “this is my third year here, and she’s never taken a sick day” – and something of a community institution.
“I think it will be very strange for us all come September when she’s not here,” said Sinclair. “There will be something missing.”