More than a third of Penticton residents who responded to an online survey reported their employment has been impacted by COVID-19, but the majority of those who participated aren’t looking for a major relief package from the city, according to results presented Thursday to council.
Council is siting for a special meeting (watch it here) to discuss how the pandemic has battered city finances and what measures are available to help the local government, residents and businesses weather the storm.
“The results from the residents are certainly concerning, but I think there’s a bit more balance there in a terms of a sense of optimism,” said city communications manager Philip Cooper, who presented the survey results.
As for the business survey, there was “definitely more concern across all categories,” Cooper said.
The two surveys were conducted April 8-16: one focused on COIVD-19 impacts on Penticton citizens and the other on South Okanagan businesses.
The citizens’ survey received 1,046 responses. Of those, 53% came from people between the ages of 40 and 64. And a total of 35% of respondents are retired.
In total, 37% of respondents reported their employment had been impacted, including 10% who’d been laid off.
Of those temporarily laid off just 38% said they’re likely to be rehired, while only 19% of those permanently laid off said they’re likely to get their jobs back.
Yet despite the carnage in the labour force, a total of 58% of respondents said they want the city keep service levels the same and utility rates stable. Another 19% suggested a small reduction in property taxes and reduced service, while 16% favoured deferring payment of taxes and utility bills.
On their ability to pay city bill, just 60% said they be able to cover their property taxes on time by July 31, while only 67% reported they expect to be able to pay their utilities in three months.
And asked to rank some major capital projects in order of priority, 24% favoured flood protection and naturalization of Penticton Creek, 23% said the same for Ellis Creek, while 15% advocated for the lake-to-lake cycling route. Just 4% of respondents ranked downtown revitalization as the most important priority.
Meanwhile, the business survey received 330 responses, 89% of them from Penticton.
A total of 91% of respondents reported their revenues had been negatively impacted, and 44% said they’d closed their business as a result.
Respondents reported 67% of their businesses had been “significantly affected,” and 69% said they’d seen reduced revenue or deal flow.
On what relief measures they’d prefer, 51% of respondents want a three-month holiday on utility bills for those and their partners who have lost jobs as a result of COVID-19, 44% want to defer property taxes without penalty and 40% want a refund of licence fees.