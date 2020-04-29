A man in his 70s has become the second person to die from COVID-19 in the region served by Interior Health.
The death was one of two coronavirus-related fatalities across B.C. between Monday and Tuesday, bringing the provincial death toll from the disease to 105.
Health Minister Adrian Dix referred Monday to the likelihood that, given the physical distancing rules now in effect, the latest deaths, like other recent ones, will not be marked by traditional funerals and memorial services attended by many friends and family of the deceased.
“It is a very difficult time to lose a loved one. It's a time when we're not able to come together as much as normally would be able to come together and support one another,” Dix said during the daily update on the COVID-19 situation in B.C.
“So we want to reach out and say that every person is important. That has been at the heart of our response, (and) one that we want to continue to try and reach for at these difficult times,” Dix said.
The man died Monday after being admitted to hospital in early April. No additional information about the man was provided by Interior Health. The first COVID-19 fatality in Interior Health was identified by his family as Dennis Rau, a 69-year-old Kelowna man who died April 9.
Fifty-five new cases of COVID-19 were reported province-wide, for a total of 2,053. While the increase is higher than has been recorded in recent daily counts, most of the cases relate to existing outbreaks at two chicken processing plants in the Lower Mainland.
A total of 94 British Columbians are being treated in hospital for the disease, continuing a downward trend from a peak of 149 in early April. Five people are being treated in Interior Health hospitals, down seven from Monday, and well below the peak of 13 in early April.
As with other jurisdictions, B.C. has reported very few cases of COVID-19 in children and teens, Dr. Henry said.
There have been five cases of children in B.C. under 10 years of age, including one infant, who tested positive for the disease. Another 14 people between the ages of 10 and 19 have tested positive for COVID-19.
Only one person in B.C. under the age of 19 was hospitalized for treatment of the disease.
While some other jurisdictions around the world are beginning to lift COVID-19-related restrictions on businesses, Dix said B.C. had never ordered the same kind of blanket shutdowns on commercial activity here.
“Our approach for flattening the curve has been to turn down the volume of our in-person interactions, where in some cases, other jurisdictions have tried to press mute,” Dix said.
“Our orders to completely close businesses have been very limited in B.C. Other jurisdictions are making announcements this week to re-open businesses that were never closed in B.C. because of our nuanced response,” he said.
For those restrictions that do exist in B.C., covering such businesses as restaurants and bars, Henry said it was her hope they would be lifted by “mid to end May”.
A reason for that optimism, she said, was that most new cases in B.C. are linked to known outbreaks, like the evolving situation at the two chicken processing plants and a federal prison, rather than affecting people for whom their likely source of infection is unknown.
“People who are sick, without a known source that we can trace to very easily, those are some of the things that we're watching very carefully. We still have a few of those but most, as we're moving into this phase, most people (who are infected) are linked,” she said.