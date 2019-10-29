Little-known and eye-opening chapters of Peachland history will be discussed today.
Richard Smith, the town’s unofficial historian, will give an address titled “50 Stories of the Historic School,” chronicling the interesting lives of people who’ve called Peachland home since the town’s incorporation 110 years ago.
“You’re in for an evening of captivating stories as Smith recalls many of the colourful personalities who, over the years, have contributed to the very character of Peachland as it is today,” says Janet Hornseth, co-ordinator of the Peachland Art Gallery, the venue where Smith will give his presentation.
Some of the former Peachlanders who will be profiled by Smith include:
— Peter St. John (pronounced Sin-Jens), who grew up in Peachland, is also known as the Earl of Orkney, a hereditary title connected to the islands of the same name off the northern tip of Scotland. He received the title through a strange quirk of family fate after his elderly second cousin once removed, Cecil Fitzmaurice, died and the title passed to him.
“Unfortunately, there’s no estate or castle or money connected with it,” St. John, a retired university professor and world-renowned expert on terrorism who now lives in Winnipeg, told the Sunday Post newspaper in 2008. “What I got was some documents and parchments about the earldom going back to Queen Anne’s time.”
— Peachland was attacked by the Japanese in the Second World War. The enemy had sent many hydrogen-filled incendiary bombs wafting over the Pacific Ocean, hoping they would land in North America and set fires. Few did, but one such device came down in the woods near Peachland. It was investigated by Jack Wilson, a decorated First World War officer who headed up Peachland’s civil defence force in the Second World War.
— Ken Fulks, a former owner of the Sunnyside Market on Beach Avenue, who was a great-great-great-grandson of explorer Captain James Cook, discoverer of Australia. “I’m not an explorer — I’m a retail merchant — but I have enjoyed having the opportunity to visit the various Cook monuments and to see Australia generally,” Fulks told the Canberra Times newspaper in the early 1960s.
— A former Peachland mayor, Harold Thwaite, was once arrested and charged with assault after punching a fellow councillor in the face during a raucous meeting. Thwaite was also restrained by police when, as an uninvited guest, he tried to get too close to Queen Elizabeth during her visit to the Okanagan in 1983.
The incidents didn’t seem to dampen Thwaite’s popularity, as he served as mayor for six terms.
Smith’s talk at the Peachland Art Gallery begins at 7 p.m. Admission is free, with wine and cheese to follow.
