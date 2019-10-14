Police seized 1.5 kilograms of fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamines and more than $30,000 cash in a co-ordinated sting at two homes and an industrial property in West Kelowna.
Officers with the Kelowna RCMP Drug Section also arrested three West Kelowna residents, Neil Elliott Collins, 42, Joseph Michael Trozzolo, 51, and Patricia Kathleen Gianakos, 39.
The drug section started the drug-trafficking investigation in February.
The raids on the homes and industrial property took place in March.
Police are just now releasing the information because the three people were recently charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking. They are scheduled to appear in Kelowna Law Courts on Oct. 29.
“The Kelowna RCMP Drug Section continues to focus on those involved in the illicit drug trade in Kelowna and neighbouring cities that have a drug nexus to the City of Kelowna,” said Cpl. Jeff Carroll.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.