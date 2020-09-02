Time is running out to catch salmon in Osoyoos Lake.
The recreational sockeye fishery will close one hour after sunset on Sept. 7, Fisheries and Oceans Canada announced this week.
Anglers have since July 31 been permitted to keep a maximum of two sockeye per day from the northern part of Osoyoos Lake.
The closure coincides with spawning season in the Okanagan River. The fishery exists thanks to the efforts of the Okanagan Nation Alliance, which is seeking to restore it as a food source for local Indigenous people.