Installing a solar array will soon pay off more handsomely for Penticton residents.
At the urging of some people who have already plugged in to the power of the sun, council on Tuesday changed the way it bills those with solar panels to help encourage more people to consider renewable energy.
Until this spring, the net-metering program allowed those with solar panels to sell excess power to the city’s utility grid at the same retail rate they purchase power, and carry over the resulting bill credits from month to month.
But in a bid to make sure regular customers weren’t unfairly subsidizing the 34 net-metering customers, city staff in March had council pass a new policy that eliminated the ability to bank bill credits and cut the purchase price in half to match what the city pays for its power wholesale from Fortis.
The group that appeared before council in June suggested that change discouraged people from setting up solar arrays, and urged the city to consider to allow them to “bank” their excess power for future use.
For example, if a homeowner put 100 kilowatt-hours of power onto the grid in the summer when solar energy is in abundance, that homeowner could then at no cost draw 100 kilowatt-hours of power in the winter when solar energy is in short supply.
Council heard Tuesday, however, that establishing such a system would be costly and complicated. Instead, council voted 5-2 to simply revert back to the old system and monitor the number of new solar installations.
Coun. Julius Bloomfield suggested the effective subsidy to net-metering customers is a cost worth paying to encourage more renewable energy and justify the city owning a power utility.
“If we’re going to be that punitive (and not give net-meter customers a break), then what is the point of the city owning a utility? That’s the sentiment that will grow in the public and in the consumer,” he said.
The opposing votes were registered by Couns. Frank Regehr and Campbell Watt, who didn’t like the idea of bending to accommodate a small group of net-metering customers.
“Until people really want it in a larger number than 34, I’m not sure that the (justification for) the cost is there,” said Watt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.