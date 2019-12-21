A generous donation from the Skaha Kennel Club will help save more pets’ lives.
The club has donated two oxygen mask kits to the Penticton Fire Department to help pets suffering from smoke inhalation after being rescued from a fire.
“There was a need there, so we thought it was a very worthwhile donation,” said kennel club member Sandy Steck, Saturday.
The club also delivered masks to other fire departments throughout the South Okanagan including Naramata, Okanagan Falls, Oliver, Osoyoos and Summerland.
Penticton Fire Department Cpt. Jared Holmes said firefighters save pets from homes on the regular, and a tool such as the oxygen mask can make all the difference.
“It’s important to be able to save their lives as well,” he said. “They have been used very successfully throughout the province. They give a really high percentage chance at getting that animal back and giving them oxygen and getting their levels up.”
Holmes added the fire department does have oxygen masks for pets in use already.
The Skaha Kennel Club, which has operated since 1978 and currently has 37 members, commits to donating $1,500 annually to a variety of groups.
