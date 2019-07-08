Thanks to the support and generous contributions of sponsors, donors and participants, the SOWINS Walk to End Abuse – Break the Silence – Stop the Violence, presented by Parkers Chrysler Dodge Jeep raise just over $50,000 last month.
It represented a record amount for what was the sixth annual edition of the fundraiser in support of the South Okanagan Women In Need Society.
“Although we live in a small community, the number of individuals accessing our services and programs, continues to grow year after year,” SOWINS said in a press release.
“That is why the message sent by all the donors and walk attendees is so powerful. We are letting all those affected by violence and abuse know that we stand with them, and we are walking for awareness and for change.”
Last year, SOWINS offered 8,443 bed-stays for women and children, answered 1,580 crisis calls, and turned away 1,534 who couldn’t be sheltered,
Prizes were won by Grant Thornton for the greatest number of team members walk at the event; Hidden Chapel Winery, which raised the most money for the third year in a row; and Amber Getchell, the individual who raised the most money.
