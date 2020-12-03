Dozens of pieces have already sold as the Under 500 Exhibition and Sale enters its second week at the Penticton Art Gallery.
Artists from around B.C. using all sorts of media have contributed works to the exhibition – which is both online and at the gallery – with a maximum price of $500.
“This is the perfect exhibition for you to score some fabulous local art for your collection,” the gallery said in a press release.
“Consider the many other benefits you can gain from collecting and living with original works of art.”
The exhibition runs through Jan. 23. For more, visit www.pentictonartgallery.com.