Penticton and surrounding areas are expected to escape the worst of an incoming winter storm that prompted a warning Monday from Environment Canada.
The weather agency is projecting as much as 30 centimetres of snow over the Central and North Okanagan, Shuswap and Thompson regions by Tuesday night. However, the warning extended only as far south as Kelowna.
Still, the agency was forecasting up to 4 cm of snow in Penticton by this morning, followed by as much or more snow later today. The forecast for the rest of the week calls for chances of flurries and daytime highs around 0 C.
Drivers are urged to reconsider all non-essential travel.
