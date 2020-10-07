Local candidates will get their first turn in the virtual spotlight today during two virtual forums Thursday.
The forums will be conducted using the Zoom videoconferencing app and live-streamed online by the organizers: Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce, JCI Penticton and HEK Yeah Media.
The first forum runs 3-4 p.m. and will be moderated by chamber president Nicole Clark. The second forum goes 7-8 p.m. and will be moderated by Nicolette Rodriguez, vice-president of the Okanagan Similkameen Pride Society.