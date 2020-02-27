With just hours to spare, the Ministry of Education has granted the Okanagan Skaha School District an extra two weeks to finalize its budget – plus helped line up an expert to assist in the process.
The extraordinary move will give trustees some breathing room as they work through a host of budgetary concerns that emerged at an equally extraordinary public meeting on Monday night.
That meeting also saw trustees vote to hire an independent expert to help review the amended 2019-20 budget – which was originally due in to the ministry today – and get to the bottom of concerns about cuts – the very existence of which top district administrators have denied.
The expert is consultant Joan Axford, who practically wrote the book on school finances.
A chartered professional accountant by trade, she worked in the public education system for more than 30 years, including at the district and ministry levels. Before going out on her own, Axford served as executive director of the B.C. Association of School Business Officials, which represents secretary-treasurers from public school districts across the province.
“What we’re hoping she’s going to do is get some questions answered from that meeting on Monday,” said school board chairman James Palanio.
The amended budget proposed by staff,” he added, “will likely not change – we’ve got ourselves on a short timeline – but her job is to figure out how we got here and make sure we don’t get here again.”
Details of Axford’s commitment to School District 67 are still being finalized, but Palanio said her contract value won’t exceed the $10,000 discussed Monday and the goal is to give third and final reading to the amended 2019-20 budget at the March 9 regular board meeting.
Trustees are also deep into the process of hiring a new superintendent to replace Wendy Hyer, who previously announced she will retire effective July 31. Palanio hopes to announce the new superintendent as early as next week.
The proposed budget that got first two readings Monday makes ends meet by spending $850,000 from the sale of the former McNicoll Park Middle School and clawing back $300,000 from local high schools that had been earmarked to purchase new mini-buses and technology products.
Meanwhile, staff at the board office were told Thursday that Hyer and secretary-treasurer Kevin Lorenz, who prepared the amended budget, are both on medical leave until at least March break.