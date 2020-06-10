There’s a more to the story about bollards being mowed down this past weekend on Martin Street.
As we reported Wednesday, an elderly man on Saturday afternoon knocked down five of the steel posts, which were anchored in concrete, with his Dodge Caravan min-van after suffering some kind of medical emergency.
It turns out all of it happened in front of about a dozen people seated just a few metres away on the patio at Slackwater Brewing.
“I actually thought a bomb or something had gone off,” said owner Liam Peyton, who was behind the bar at the time of the crash.
“Then I looked towards the (Martin Street entrance) door and everyone was screaming and there was a cloud of smoke.”
Peyton said he and one of his managers ran out to check on the driver, who wasn’t badly hurt but went to hospital as a precaution.
“I do recall (the driver) telling the paramedics he may have lost consciousness briefly,” said Peyton.
Police aren’t considering charges against the driver because of the nature of the emergency. All five bollards were repaired as of Wednesday morning.