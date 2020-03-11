Dave Stigant, a retired principal and assistant superintendent with the Okanagan Skaha School District, believes the board is facing unfair criticism of its handling of the 2019-20 budget.
“The budgetary situation is regrettable, possibly avoidable,” Stigant wrote in an undated letter to the board sent in February. “However, it is time for the band of criticism to lay off the wah wah pedal. Too much amplification.”
Stigant blamed the present situation on, among other things, an unexpected drop in enrollment.
“The situation facing SD67 this year, I suspect has more to do with the unanticipated and cockeyed optimism than malice. Thank you Murphy and his laws,” Stigant wrote.
Stigant, while drawing a full pension in his retirement years, continued to work as a paid consultant with the school district in Prince Rupert.