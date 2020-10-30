Having already had a glimpse of the grim prospect of losing commercial flights at Penticton Regional Airport, the city has begun its approach to a fresh marketing campaign that will remind residents to use it or lose it.
After the pandemic took hold in the spring, Air Canada cancelled its three daily flights to Vancouver, while WestJet reduced its daily service to Calgary to four times weekly.
Air Canada has since relaunched service to Vancouver, but with just four trips per week, while WestJet increased to six flights per week.
How long it takes to return to pre-pandemic service levels – passenger volumes had been growing steadily by 4-5% annually to 160,000 travellers in 2019 – is anybody’s guess.
“Pre-COVID, the hope was to be at 200,000 passengers a year by 2025. I think that through the right marketing and awareness, the Penticton airport will recover well and see us get back on track, but, yeah, years not months,” Blake Laven, the city’s director of developments services, said in an email.
Even the bigger, busier Kelowna International Airport, which capped off a long run of growth by serving two million passengers in 2019, expects it will take years to recover.
In September, YLW served 43,983 passengers, down 72% from 154,396 in September 2019, according to data on its website.
August was worse, as 50,514 passengers moved through the airport, representing a 73% drop from 183,191 August 2019.
And even the best-case scenario doesn’t see YLW returning to pre-pandemic passenger levels until mid-2023 at the earliest, according to projections the airport supplied to the B.C. Aviation Council.
Faced with an equally turbulent future for air travel in Penticton, which also boasts a tourism industry that depends on planes to bring in tourists, city officials are turning their attention to better marketing of the airport.
YYF is one of just 14 small airports across the country owned and operated by Transport Canada, which doesn’t really concern itself with marketing, leaving such matters to local governments and tourism organizations.
It shows: The airport’s website currently displays travel information current as of October 2019.
But that will change early next year when the City of Penticton launches a brand-new website that it will host, along with an advertising campaign that will highlight the benefits of using YYF, such as $3-a-day parking, no improvement fees, and $11-million worth of renovations to the terminal in recent years.
The city this week launched an online survey asking people what they want to see on the website and is accepting feedback through Nov. 10.
“I think it is important to say that air travel and the Penticton Regional Airport is extremely important to the city and area, and, that we are very grateful for WestJet and Air Canada for hanging on and still offering Penticton as part of their schedules,” Thom Tischik, executive director of Travel Penticton, said in an email.
“With the refresh of the airport terminal we are offering our travellers a great first impression of Penticton, and I think this will definitely help all of us post-COVID and over the long-term. And we all must think long-term as much as possible.”
Travel Penticton will work with the city on developing the new website, and “the goal is to provide a blend of relevant airport and carrier information and Penticton-based visitor information, all in an attractive and easy-to-navigate format,” added Tischik.
It’s unlikely the Penticton airport would ever close, noted Laven, because it has many other user groups, including private pilots, flight schools and the B.C. Wildfire Services, which maintains an air-tanker base at YYF, but the future of commercial flights remains cloudy.
“If we don’t utilize the service (from Air Canada and WestJet) we may be at risk of losing the service,” said Laven, “and if we lose it, it will be very difficult to get it back.”