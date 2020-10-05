A civil case against John Brittain and his estranged wife has been settled out of court.
Sarah Young filed a notice of claim in September 2019 seeking unspecified damages in connection with the deaths of her parents, Susan and Barry Wonch, who were allegedly shot by Brittain on April 15, 2019, at their Cornwall Drive home. Also killed that day were Rudi Winter and Darlene Knippelberg.
All four were neighbours of John Brittain’s estranged wife, Katherine Brittain, who was named as co-defendant in the lawsuit but was not charged criminally.
Neither case will be going to trial, though, because the civil matter was settled Oct. 2 – three days before the scheduled start of John Brittain’s separate quadruple-murder trial – according to a consent order that was filed in B.C. Supreme Court.
The consent order states Young’s claims were “dismissed as if on the merits,” which has the same effect as a judge ruling against them.
Consent orders are typically filed after an out-of-court settlement.
The order also specifies the parties are responsible for their own costs.
Katherine Brittain declined comment Monday through her lawyer, Michael Welsh.
The lawsuit alleged she “counselled, aided and abetted” John Brittain in carrying out the shootings.
Young’s lawyer didn’t respond to a request for comment Monday.