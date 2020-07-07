Only one person was injured last week when a dump truck driver set off a three-vehicle crash just north of Osoyoos, police say.
A 38-year-old Penticton woman was behind the wheel of the northbound dump truck on Highway 97 around 4 p.m. on July 3, when she rear-ended a Jeep Wrangler that was stopped at the end of a line of traffic, Osoyoos RCMP Sgt. Jason Bayda said in a press release Tuesday.
The Jeep was pushed into oncoming traffic, he continued, where it then collided with a southbound Ford F-150 towing a travel trailer.
The driver of the Jeep, an 18-year-old Penticton woman, received minor injuries and was taken to hospital, according to Bayda, while the driver of the dump truck was ticketed under the Motor Vehicle Act.