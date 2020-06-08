KELOWNA — A Kelowna man who equated the Black Lives Matter movement with the Nazis during an online discussion has been dismissed from his position with a B.C. Liberal party riding association.
Justin Neufeld wrote that a “BLM fist in the air is no different than a Nazi salute”, and “BLM has no interest in unity confused infants. Its an exceptionalist divisionary agitation group designed to instill anger and social disparities. It is no different than Nazism just the polar opposite in terms of demographics.”
Neufeld had been a volunteer member of the Kelowna-Lake Country riding association executive.
After the online discussion was brought to the attention of Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick, Neufeld was asked Monday to relinquish his position.
“The comment in question does not reflect the views of the riding association, the party, and myself, and is at odds with our commitment to fighting racism and discrimination in all its forms,” Letnick said.
“As soon as I was aware of his comments, I informed the riding association president and then called Mr. Neufeld to inform him of my decision to end his volunteer position on our executive,” Letnick said.
Hundreds of people attended a rally in support of Black Lives Matter that was held last Friday in downtown Kelowna.
Additionally, Neufeld was previously a member of the federal Conservative riding association’s executive board in Kelowna-Lake Country. MP Tracy Gray called for his resignation on the board, Monday.
“Racism is real, is is painful and it is wrong,” Gray tweeted, stating Neufeld has resigned.
Neufeld’s Facebook page was still active as of 6 p.m. on Monday. Many local politicians from the Kelowna area, including Letnick, had yet to “unfriend” him.