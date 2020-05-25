One of Penticton’s signature events could return this weekend.
“Planning is underway to reopen our outdoor market in a healthy and safe way that will allow for social distancing,” the Penticton Farmers’ Market said in a Facebook post Monday. “We are looking for volunteers to make this happen.”
Market manager Katherine Harris told The Herald nothing is official yet, as some permits are needed, but the aim is to reopen this Saturday.
The market never opened as usual in April on the 100 block of Main Street as a result of COVID-19, and has instead been offering online sales with pickup Saturdays in the parking lot of the Penticton Community Centre.
Other markets in B.C. have already reopened, including the one in Kelowna, with measures such as limits on customers and extra space between vendors.
City council earlier this month ordered staff at the emergency operations centre to work with the Penticton Farmers’ Market to get it reopened.