The OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre’s Share a Smile Telethon will be held Sunday afternoon at Cherry Lane Shopping Centre. This year the telethon celebrates its 40th anniversary.
The telethon will include live entertainment by some of the area’s top musicians. Additionally, there will be family games and face painting for the kids.
The fundraising event runs from noon until 5 p.m. and people are encouraged to come down in person to donate. For those unable to attend, the telethon will be livestreamed at OSNS.org.
You may also donate online or call 250-492-0295.
