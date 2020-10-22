Helena Konanz has confirmed she intends to seek the Conservative Party of Canada nomination in South Okanagan-West Kootenay in the next federal election.
The former Penticton city councillor made the decision public last weekend at the annual general meeting of the Conservative riding association.
Konanz finished a close second to NDP incumbent Richard Cannings in the 2019 election.
Guest speakers at the AGM included Kootenay-Columbia Conservative MP Rob Morrison and former local Conservative MP Jim Gouk.
Members of the riding association elected a new 26-member board, which consist of: Dave Bushby, Delores Drebet, John Dunlop, Doug Eaton, Karsten Erzinger, Cindy Ewasiuk, Gary Giles, Ron Joseph, Rod Klaassen, Adam Konanz, Helena Konanz, Wayne Llewellyn, Duane Martin, Lisa Martin, Michelle McLennan, Kris Omland; Denise Reed; Rick Riddell; Meagan Selekin; Chris Struthers; Doug Tarbet, John Thompson, Lionel Trudel, Beverly Webb, Pamela Webster and Waylon Westwood.
The full board then picked an executive: Struthers as president, Salekin as vice-president, Klaassen as secretary and Omland as financial agent.