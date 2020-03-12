It's going to be a lot quieter at the Penticton Soupateria beginning next week.
The Penticton Soupateria Society announced Thursday it will be shutting down its dining room effective Monday, instead handing out bagged lunch to people who come in.
Society director Greg Litwin said the majority of volunteers at the soup kitchen are seniors, putting them most at risk from the coronavirus.
“We’re worried, quite honestly,” he told The Herald over the phone.
“Our plan is once the virus is controlled, we’re going to go back to the normal way.”