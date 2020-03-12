Soupateria volunteers take no break for Christmas

Christine Gallipeau, Isabel George and Orlan Ensz were among the volunteers who helped prepare an expected 80 to 100 Christmas lunches on Tuesday at the Penticton Soupateria, which offers free meals all 365 days of the year.

 Joe Fries

It's going to be a lot quieter at the Penticton Soupateria beginning next week.

The Penticton Soupateria Society announced Thursday it will be shutting down its dining room effective Monday, instead handing out bagged lunch to people who come in.

Society director Greg Litwin said the majority of volunteers at the soup kitchen are seniors, putting them most at risk from the coronavirus.

“We’re worried, quite honestly,” he told The Herald over the phone.

“Our plan is once the virus is controlled, we’re going to go back to the normal way.”