An elderly man is dead after being hit on his scooter Sunday in Oliver.
Police say the man in his 70s was struck by an SUV around 1:30 p.m. on Highway 97 near Tuc El Nuit Drive.
The victim was taken to hospital, where he later died. The driver of the SUV was co-operative, and speed and impairment are not believed to be factors in the crash, according to police.
RCMP South Okanagan Traffic Services is appealing for witnesses to come forward, in particular two people riding motorcycles side-by-side northbound just prior to the crash.
Anyone with information should call SOTS at 250-499-2250 and cite file 2020-2129.