Tonight is your last chance to weigh in on a proposal to charge some local students to ride school buses.
The last of three public consultation sessions starts at 5:30 p.m. in the IMC building behind the School District 67 board office on Jermyn Avenue.
The proposal on the table calls for charging so-called courtesy riders, who live within walking limits but catch a bus ride anyway. The possible fee amount has not yet been decided.
A similar meeting last week at Princess Margaret Secondary School attracted just five people, but “I wouldn’t take that as reflective of a lack of interest,” SD 67 secretary-treasurer Kevin Lorenz told trustees at their meeting Monday.
An online survey attracted nearly 400 responses, he noted, and there has been other feedback, too.
Once consultation is complete, the board is expected to have any changes in place for the start of the 2020-21 school year.
