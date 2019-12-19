A survey talking trash about the Campbell Mountain Landfill has provided some valuable feedback.
Approximately 90 people responded to a survey sent out by the Regional District of the Okanagan Similkameen in September seeking more information on what people bring to the landfill.
The most popular items, the survey found, were metal, garbage, yard waste/pruning and recycling.
Suggestions from participants included a regional compost facility and a second scale to reduce wait times.
The RDOS is currently drafting up a design for a new entrance to the landfill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.