Jack Bar

Jack Bar, a defenceman who notched 52 points last season playing prep hockey in Ontario, has committed to the Penticton Vees for the upcoming BCHL season.

 Special to The Herald

The tentative start date of the B.C. Hockey League’s 2020-21 regular season is still more than three months away, but the Penticton Vees have been busy adding some size to their blue line.

The hockey club has announced commitments from a pair of 17-year-old defencemen, one of them with BCHL experience.

Tanner Komzak recorded four points in 38 games last season with the Langley Rivermen. The six-foot-four, 190-pounder played the previous two seasons with Langley in the Pacific International Junior B Hockey League.

The other newcomer, Jack Bar, will join the Vees after spending the past four seasons playing prep hockey with Andrew’s College in Aurora, Ont.

He recorded 52 points – 18 goals and 34 assists – in 49 games last season. The six-foot-two, 194-pound rearguard is committed to Harvard College in 2021.

The BCHL announced in July that teams would be permitted to run extended training camps from Sept. 8 through November. Leading up to the regular season, the league is hoping the next phase of restart plans will allow for exhibition games between regional opponents.