The tentative start date of the B.C. Hockey League’s 2020-21 regular season is still more than three months away, but the Penticton Vees have been busy adding some size to their blue line.
The hockey club has announced commitments from a pair of 17-year-old defencemen, one of them with BCHL experience.
Tanner Komzak recorded four points in 38 games last season with the Langley Rivermen. The six-foot-four, 190-pounder played the previous two seasons with Langley in the Pacific International Junior B Hockey League.
The other newcomer, Jack Bar, will join the Vees after spending the past four seasons playing prep hockey with Andrew’s College in Aurora, Ont.
He recorded 52 points – 18 goals and 34 assists – in 49 games last season. The six-foot-two, 194-pound rearguard is committed to Harvard College in 2021.
The BCHL announced in July that teams would be permitted to run extended training camps from Sept. 8 through November. Leading up to the regular season, the league is hoping the next phase of restart plans will allow for exhibition games between regional opponents.