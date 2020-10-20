Time is running out to give your two cents to the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen.
The local government is seeking responses to a citizens’ survey until Nov. 1, after which staff will comb through the data to see how people think the RDOS is doing.
“Your feedback is important to us. This survey will show us where we are excelling as an organization, where we can look to make improvements, and help target the services that are important to you,” RDOS chair Karla Kozakevich said in a statement.
The last survey was conducted by a professional polling company in 2017. Overall, the 400 respondents surveyed by phone gave the RDOS a rating of 6.3 out of 10 for general performance, and 5.8 for perceived value for the tax money.
This year’s survey is being conducted online – but paper copies are available upon request -- and is open to everyone who resides within RDOS jurisdiction, including member municipalities.
Topics range from how people get information about the RDOS to what services they use and how often.
To participate, visit www.rdosregionalconnections.ca.