After a nearly two-decades push for a new gym at Summerland Secondary School, the ball has finally started bouncing on a replacement, which is already being eyed for much more than just recreational activity.
School District 67 trustees heard at their meeting Monday the Ministry of Education has given the go-ahead to prepare a business case for the project.
“Unfortunately, the ministry is not committing any money towards our project at this point, but they are allowing us to go do a business case and look at what the cost would be and then compare that to our local and restricted capital funds to see if we have enough to move forward with this project,” explained facilities director Doug Gorcak.
Replacement of the undersized gym, which is too small for regulation basketball and volleyball courts, has been at or near the top of the district’s capital wish-list for 17 years now. Besides needing an expanded area, the gym also requires accessibility, environmental and safety upgrades.
Gorcak said all the studies and designs that have been completed over the years will be compiled in the businesses case, which is due in to the ministry by Sept. 30.
Because the ministry has not committed any capital dollars, SD 67 will have to use its own reserves, which total about $11 million thanks to a major infusion earlier this year from the sale of the former McNicoll Park school.
Gorcak said the gym budget will therefore have to ring in well under $11 million so as not to drain the reserve accounts.
However, trustees also on Monday approved a memorandum of understanding with the District of Summerland, Interior Health and South Okanagan Similkameen Division of Family Practice that commits the parties to working together on a new recreation and health centre for the community.
As envisioned, that facility could replace Summerland’s failing aquatic centre, plus include space for a new primary clinic and other health professionals.
“Our gym could be the centerpiece of this (project). We need a big, beautiful, bright gym that will attract people locally, but we can also attract out-of-town residents for tournaments and things like the BC Winter Games and so on,” said Summerland Trustee Dave Stathers.
“When we start talking about the gym, it’s a big part of this.”
Penticton MLA Dan Ashton, who also represents Summerland, described the government’s decision to request a business case for the gym as “a big step,” and urged the partners to continue working on multi-use community facility.
“I think there’s a lot more that can be done at that site that just a new gym.”
Three other major capital projects have also been green-lighted by the ministry to start right away, Gorcak revealed Monday.
They include a $1.3-million renovation to improve the building envelope at Columbia Elementary with new windows, doors, roofing and façade elements; a universally accessible playground at Giant’s Head Elementary for $125,000; and five new school buses at a total cost of $618,000.
Gorcak noted two of the new buses will each have two wheelchair spaces, “so we can start doing more busing… for students with limited accessibility.”