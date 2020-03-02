There’s no surer sign that spring is almost upon us than the resumption of curbside pickup of yard waste.
Collection starts this week in Penticton and continues every other week through the fall on regular garbage collection days using city-supplied carts.
There will be unlimited collection days the weeks of March 30-April 3 and April 27-May 1.
The city asks that residents ensure only plant materials, like branches, leaves and grass clippings, go into carts, and that contents are placed inside loosely so the carts empty properly into trucks.