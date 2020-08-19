Officials now peg the Christie Mountain wildfire at 1,000 hectares.
The estimate was released late Tuesday by the BC Wildfire Service, which said it would have 21 personnel at the scene overnight working to build control lines. Structre protection teams were also expected to remain.
The service says more help will be arriving Wednesday.
Fire activity had calmed as of Wednesday morning, and there had been no new evacuation alerts or orders since 3,700 properties were put on notice by the City of Penticton at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. Another 319 properties remain under evacuation order.
Local Security has a live feed here: https://localsecurity.org/pages/fire-cam?fbclid=IwAR0gJGmRkAD7wSDOQpz7YR8qPaMGSjmYsjuII-rvQVWMvm1YD--sqikA2Vg